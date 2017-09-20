‘DadBag’ fanny pack gives you Dad bod without the health risk

Fanny packs are back and an advertising guy in London made a great one called “The DadBag.”

He said he made the DadBag because he’s desperate to have a “dad bod” but he’s also very concerned about the health risks associated with it.

He even has several styles. From “The Bobby,” which is pale and hairless, to “The Sherman” which comes with stomach hair.

The designer’s name is Albert Pukies and he’s looking for partners to mass produce the product.

The fanny pack’s website allows visitors to sign up for email dates.

#dadbag A post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

#dadbag A post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:25am PDT