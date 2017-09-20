Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Tampa Bay

* Chicago’s offense has been fantastic since August 1 (first in MLB in runs/game, batting average and on-base percentage), while the Rays have struggled (last in MLB in those three).

* The Rays have had issues with left-handed starters all year, including last night against Mike Montgomery, going 17-28, third-worst in MLB. Meanwhile, the Cubs are 21-12 against lefty starters, second-best in MLB (Dodgers, 30-14).

* Corey Dickerson is just 1-for-9 in three games against the Cubs this season, but he 19-for-50 in his career.

* The Rays have continued to rely on power this season, scoring 48.6% of their runs via the home run, third-most in MLB (behind Toronto and Oakland).