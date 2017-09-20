1 dead, 1 injured in Manteno multi-vehicle crash

MANTENO, Ill. – One person died and another was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Manteno, Ill., police said.

The front-seat passenger of a car died in a crash around 1:13 p.m. on Wednesday on I-57 at milepost 321 in Kankakee County, Illinois State Police said.

Officials said a semi-truck was slowing to a stop at a construction zone on I-57. A car was behind the semi and also slowing to a stop. A second semi-truck did not slow down and ran into the back of the car. This caused the car to run into the semi in the front.

The driver of the car was airlifted to a Chicago hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been charged yet.