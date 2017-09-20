Chicago officer’s nephew fatally shot

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer arrived to the scene of a shooting that killed her own nephew.

21-year-old Issac Harper was sitting with his sister on the back porch of a home in the Longwood Manor neighborhood Tuesday night when shots rang out.

Three bullets struck him and he was pronounced dead at the scene on Green Street near 97th.

The Chicago Tribune reports, Harper’s aunt, a Chicago police officer, was on duty in a neighboring district during the shooting. She heard the address on the scanner and rushed over.

“He was a good kid,” said the officer, who didn’t give her name or comment further.

Harper was taking on-line classes to earn a college degree while working as a stock clerk for Amazon.