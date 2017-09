Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – Two thieves were caught on video stealing from a suburban home Tuesday morning.

Police said two suspects entered a home on the 200 block of Harwood Drive in Bolingbrook, Ill., and stole video game systems, video game accessories, video games and computers.

A video was later posted on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bolingbrook Investigations at (630) 226-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Bolingbrook at (630) 378-4772. They are asked to reference case #17-4893.