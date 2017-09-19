Women spending thousands to look like Ivanka Trump, plastic surgeons say
NEW YORK CITY — Plastic surgeons on New York are getting more requests from patients who want to look like Ivanka Trump.
Doctors said women are willing to spend up to $50,000 for surgery or temporary fillers to achieve the likeness.
Requests for the “Ivanka look” now rival that of reality star Kylie Jenner.
The first daughter is also a former model.
Page Six reports the “Ivanka look” consists of wider cheekbones, a slender nose and larger eyes.