Women spending thousands to look like Ivanka Trump, plastic surgeons say

NEW YORK CITY — Plastic surgeons on New York are getting more requests from patients who want to look like Ivanka Trump.

Doctors said women are willing to spend up to $50,000 for surgery or temporary fillers to achieve the likeness.

Requests for the “Ivanka look” now rival that of reality star Kylie Jenner.

The first daughter is also a former model.

Page Six reports the “Ivanka look” consists of wider cheekbones, a slender nose and larger eyes.