Woman claims R. Kelly had another woman train her to be his ‘sex slave’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman is speaking publicly about her accusations that R. Kelly kept her as a sex slave.

Jerhonda Pace appeared on 'The Real' talk show.

She says she met R. Kelly outside his child pornography trial in Chicago.

Pace was 16-years old when their relationship began in 2008, and said Kelly had another woman train her to be his sex slave.

The legal age of consent in Illinois is 17.

Pace also claims Kelly was physically violent and would lock her in a room for days as punishment.

Pace is suing Kelly, who has paid cash settlements to other women who also claim Kelly mistreated them.

Attorney for R. Kelly deny the accusations.