White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @

* The Astros clinched the AL West on Sunday with a 7-1 win over the Mariners. Houston clinched its division in its 149th game, two games fewer than its previous fastest clinch in 1998 (151 games).

* The White Sox got their first and only hit with two outs in the ninth inning in Sunday’s 12-0 loss at the Tigers. It was the third time this season Chicago was held to one hit or fewer, its most such games since three in 1956.

* George Springer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday’s win against Seattle. Springer has now scored 102 runs out of the leadoff hole, the most by an Astro since Craig Biggio’s 102 runs in 2003.

* Tim Anderson broke up Matt Boyd’s no-hitter with a double to right field on Sunday. Anderson was the first White Sox player to break up a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth since Jerry Hairston spoiled Detroit’s Milt Wilcox on April 15, 1983.

* Collin McHugh has 45 wins through his first 99 starts with Houston. The only pitchers in Astros history with more wins through 100 starts are Roy Oswalt (53), Joe Niekro (51), and Wade Miller (46).

* Lucas Giolito has allowed no more than four hits in any of his last four starts. Giolito is the first White Sox starter to allow four hits or fewer in four straight starts since Carlos Rodon from September 25, 2016 – July 3, 2017.