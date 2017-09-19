Tollway worker killed on I-294 ID’d as married father of two

ALSIP, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway worker struck and killed by a truck on southbound Interstate 294 Monday has been identified.

David Schwarz, 48, and another worker were clearing away debris when Schwarz was hit by a tractor trailer. The truck also hit the workers’ vehicle before it kept going.

Schwarz served as an equipment operator laborer since beginning his career at the tollway in March 1992. He was married and had two children.

Police continue to search for the truck driver who fatally struck him.