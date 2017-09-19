× Taco Bell to get rid of drive-thru, add booze in 300 new locations

Taco Bell is planning to open more than 300 new locations with a very different layout, Food & Wine reports.

The plans call for the new locations to be “cantina style.” They will not have a drive-thru – but they will serve alcohol.

“The majority of the new ‘urban in-line’ locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka,” according to Food & Wine. “Come to think of it, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a tequila Twisted Freeze sounds like the perfect pairing.”

Taco Bell has already tested the idea at seven locations across the country, according to Business Insider. One of those locations is in Las Vegas:

not your ordinary Taco Bell #tacobelllv A post shared by Nicki Borromeo (@nickiborromeo) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The “cantina style” locations, which are mostly planned for urban areas, will open by 2022.