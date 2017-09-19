College football players accused of hazing haven’t turned themselves in yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. -- Several Wheaton College football players are accused of committing a violent, hazing attack on a former teammate.

Wheaton police say none of the five accused players have turned themselves in yet. But, detectives spoke with them Monday night, and arrangements are in the works.

All face felony charges linked to the alleged attack last spring.

Arrest warrants were issued late Monday, and name James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, Noah Spielman and Samuel Tebos. They are all varsity players charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. Bond is set at $50,000 each.

Police chief Jim Volpe says the freshman player who was targeted reported the incident right after it allegedly happened in March of 2016.

According to records, the then 19-year-old victim says the older teammates bound him with duct tape, beat him up, and attempted to sodomize him. He was left in a field off campus, half-naked and suffering from muscle tears to both shoulders.

Chief Volpe says the investigation stretched on because it involved multiple student interviews, and many had left campus for break after the alleged incident in March.

In a statement, Wheaton College said in part, "our internal investigation into this incident, and our engagement with an independent, third-party investigator retained by the college, resulted in corrective actions. We are unable to share details on these disciplinary measures due to federal student privacy protections."

Whatever action was taken allowed the accused players to remain on the team. Three of them played last Saturday in a win over Cathage College.

The victim left Wheaton College right after the alleged attack, and in a statement, said it has had a devastating effect on his life.

According to his attorney, Terry Ekl, the former player has since undergone two surgeries on his shoulders.

Wheaton police say they know the whereabouts of the accused, and will go to arrest them if they don't turn up soon.