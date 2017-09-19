Netflix ends ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up bar with friendly cease-and-desist letter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A "Stranger Things" pop up bar opened in Logan Square a few weeks ago themed after the popular Netflix show. The place has had lines out the door since.

News recently broke that Netflix was shutting the bar down, but that's not entirely true. They're able to operate until Oct. 1, which was their scheduled operating date. But Netflix sent them a pretty friendly cease-and-desist letter full of references to the show. Here's what some of it said:

"Look, I don't want you to think I'm a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I'm living in the Upside Down, I don't think we did a deal with you for this pop-up. You're obviously creative types, so I'm sure you can appreciate that it's important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build. We're not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again."

So Netflix isn't shutting them down, although they can't extend the run.

Go to Emporium Chicago.com for the full operating hours.