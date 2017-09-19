Man gets privates stuck in weight

(WORMS, GERMANY) A man was clearly not lifting with his legs when he ran into a problem at a gym.

Firefighters in Germany came to his aid after he got a weight stuck around his penis.

It was inserted in the hole of a 5.5 lb. weight.

The firefighters said it took them about three hours to break him out, using tools that included a grinder and a hydraulic saw.

The fire department posted a picture of the broken weight on Facebook with the post, “Please do not imitate such actions!”