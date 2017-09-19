Lunchbreak: Luke’s Lobster crab and shrimp rolls

Luke Holden

Luke’s Lobster

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza #201

Chicago

134 N. LaSalle

Chicago

www.lukeslobster.com

Luke’s Lobster Crab Roll

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter

4 New England-style split-top hot dog buns

4 teaspoons Hellmann’s mayonnaise

1 pound freshly cooked Jonah crab meat, chilled (you can buy it cooked, or use meat from a crab you steamed yourself)

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

pinch celery salt

pinch dried oregano

pinch dried thyme

pinch freshly ground black pepper

crabs

Directions:

Add 1 1/2 cups water to the bottom of the pot and bring to a simmer. Layer the crabs in the steamer insert, generously sprinkling the salt. Cover the pot and steam the crabs for 30 minutes. Set aside. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Brush half the butter onto the outer sides of your buns. Heat a 10- to 12-inch cast-iron pan over medium heat for 2 minutes, then toast the buns in the pan until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove the buns from the pan and gently pry open the tops. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the Hellmann’s mayonnaise on the inside of each bun. Arrange a quarter of the Jonah crab meat inside each bun. Reheat the remaining melted butter, if necessary, and stir in the lemon juice. Drizzle the mixture evenly over the crab in each sandwich. In a small bowl, stir together the celery salt, oregano, thyme, and pepper, then sprinkle a pinch of the seasoning mixture over each sandwich.

Luke’s Lobster Shrimp Roll

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter

4 New England-style split-top hot dog buns

4 teaspoons Hellmann’s mayonnaise

1 pound freshly cooked North Atlantic shrimp, chilled

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

pinch celery salt

pinch dried oregano

pinch dried thyme

pinch freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Brush half the butter onto the outer sides of your buns. Heat a 10- to 12-inch cast-iron pan over medium heat for 2 minutes, then toast the buns in the pan until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove the buns from the pan and gently pry open the tops. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the Hellmann’s mayonnaise on the inside of each bun. Arrange a quarter of the North Atlantic shrimp inside each bun. Reheat the remaining melted butter, if necessary, and stir in the lemon juice. Drizzle the mixture evenly over the lobster in each sandwich. In a small bowl, stir together the celery salt, oregano, thyme, and pepper, then sprinkle a pinch of the seasoning mixture over each sandwich.