Lunchbreak: Luke’s Lobster crab and shrimp rolls

Luke Holden
Luke’s Lobster
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza #201
Chicago
134 N. LaSalle
Chicago
Luke’s Lobster Crab Roll
Ingredients:
4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
4 New England-style split-top hot dog buns
4 teaspoons Hellmann’s mayonnaise
1 pound freshly cooked Jonah crab meat, chilled (you can buy it cooked, or use meat from a crab you steamed yourself)
1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
pinch celery salt
pinch dried oregano
pinch dried thyme
pinch freshly ground black pepper
crabs
Directions:
Add 1 1/2 cups water to the bottom of the pot and bring to a simmer. Layer the crabs in the steamer insert, generously sprinkling the salt. Cover the pot and steam the crabs for 30 minutes. Set aside. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Brush half the butter onto the outer sides of your buns. Heat a 10- to 12-inch cast-iron pan over medium heat for 2 minutes, then toast the buns in the pan until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove the buns from the pan and gently pry open the tops. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the Hellmann’s mayonnaise on the inside of each bun. Arrange a quarter of the Jonah crab meat inside each bun. Reheat the remaining melted butter, if necessary, and stir in the lemon juice. Drizzle the mixture evenly over the crab in each sandwich. In a small bowl, stir together the celery salt, oregano, thyme, and pepper, then sprinkle a pinch of the seasoning mixture over each sandwich.
Luke’s Lobster Shrimp Roll
Ingredients:
4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
4 New England-style split-top hot dog buns
4 teaspoons Hellmann’s mayonnaise
1 pound freshly cooked North Atlantic shrimp, chilled
1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
pinch celery salt
pinch dried oregano
pinch dried thyme
pinch freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Brush half the butter onto the outer sides of your buns. Heat a 10- to 12-inch cast-iron pan over medium heat for 2 minutes, then toast the buns in the pan until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove the buns from the pan and gently pry open the tops. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the Hellmann’s mayonnaise on the inside of each bun. Arrange a quarter of the North Atlantic shrimp inside each bun. Reheat the remaining melted butter, if necessary, and stir in the lemon juice. Drizzle the mixture evenly over the lobster in each sandwich. In a small bowl, stir together the celery salt, oregano, thyme, and pepper, then sprinkle a pinch of the seasoning mixture over each sandwich.