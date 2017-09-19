FeedonThis: Trubisky now or Trubisky later? That is the question

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - From the first game in the preseason, the whispers began. They got louder as he played better in August and now it's a roar after Mike Glennon's struggles last Sunday. Fans want Mitchell Trubisky, maybe the Bears do too, but they're not ready to pull the trigger quite yet.

Like many other fans and football pundits, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman has a discussion about when the first round pick should see the field for the first time.

That discussion is part of #FeedonThis from Sports Feed Tuesday evening. You can watch that discussion in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A different topic concerning the Bears was brought up as the Chicago Sports Exchange opened up on Tuesday.

Can John Fox make it through the rest of the 2017 season without getting fired? The Bears rarely make sudden changed mid-season but a struggling team could force their hand.

Watch Josh and Jarrett "Buy or Sell" that, the chance that Chris Collins might someday coach the Bulls now that his dad is back in the organization, and the Cubs chances of clinching the NL Central in St. Louis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile the Blackhawks are starting to build a line around superstar Patrick Kane for the 2017-2018 as Training Camp begins.

Could that line include a promising rookie and a center that had success in his first year with the team. The hosts discuss the Hawks in the video above.