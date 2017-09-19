Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Tampa Bay

* The Cubs swept aside the Cardinals in three games over the weekend to push their winning streak to six. Chicago now has six winning streaks of at least six games since the start of last season, second most in the NL behind the Dodgers with seven.

* The Rays snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Sunday. Tampa Bay has 20 wins in games decided by one run this season after winning just 13 such games a season ago.

* Jason Heyward was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Sunday’s win against the Cardinals. The Cubs are now 20-3 (.870) when Heyward has multiple hits this season, the best team record in baseball for a player with 20+ multi-hit games.

* Evan Longoria two hits and two RBI in the win on Sunday over Boston. Longoria leads the Rays with 14 multi-hit, multi-RBI games this season, one more than both Logan Morrison and Steven Souza Jr.

* Mike Montgomery got the win in two innings of relief in his last appearance on Thursday against the Mets. Montgomery is the first Cubs pitcher with at least 55 innings pitched as a starter and reliever since Les Lancaster in 1991.

* Chris Archer suffered his third straight loss after allowing three runs on six hits in four innings against the Yankees last Wednesday. It marks the fourth time in his career that Archer has lost three straight starts, and the first time since a four-game slide from June 11-28, 2016.