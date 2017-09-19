Community art project sets out to make massive mural – one ‘pixel’ at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It's hard to miss the new mural going up in the West Loop. It's getting a lot of attention for how they're getting the artists up there.

The lines of tiles stretching across the backside of Brigford Foods Warehouse is the beginning of a community art project.

It will be a 40 by 40 foot pixelized planet. It will take 6, 400 tiles to complete the globe mosaic and dozens have already been lifted high above street level to mark their own spot on the project.

More information at:

We Live Here Project Website

Twitter: @wealllivehere

Facebook: West Loop Community Organization