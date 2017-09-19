Chicago man charged in connection to Naperville home invasion, injuring officer

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – A Chicago man is facing felony charges after police said he broke into a home and injured an officer in Naperville on Monday.

Quincy Devon Watson, 36, was charged with aggravated driving while license revoked, criminal trespass to a residence, aggravated obstructing a peace officer, aggravated battery to a police officer, home invasion and two counts of domestic battery, police said.

Police said Watson forced entry in to a home in White Thorn Circle in a domestic-related dispute on Monday.

Police said when they arrived, Watson fled the scene in a Nissan Murano, dragging a Naperville police officer in the process and injuring the officer.

Watson was arrested later that day in Villa Park.

The officer who was injured is at Edward Hospital for treatment. The injuries were non-life threatening.