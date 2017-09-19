Cat. 5 Hurricane Maria on collision course with Puerto Rico
-
Powerful Hurricane Maria taking dead aim at Puerto Rico
-
Hurricane Maria upgraded to Category 5 as it bears down on Caribbean
-
Category 5 Hurricane Maria strengthens as it heads toward Puerto Rico
-
Hurricane Maria makes landfall as Category 5
-
Hurricane Maria makes landfall as Category 5, causes ‘widespread devastation’
-
-
Hurricane Irma one of the most powerful ever in Atlantic
-
Florida, Puerto Rico declare states of emergency as Irma strengthens to Category 4
-
Chicago mobilizes for Puerto Rican hurricane relief effort
-
Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Jose could mean more disaster ahead
-
Ana Belaval’s family in Puerto Rico on bracing for Hurricane Irma
-
-
Hurricane Irma regains Category 5 status, makes landfall in Cuba
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather