Captain Long John Johnny Johnson Joins Paul to Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day!

International Talk Like A Pirate Day was started in 2002 and it's still going strong in 2017.

Friends John Baur and Mark Summers came up with idea when they started using pirate slang during a racquetball game. And why did they choose Sept. 19? Because it's Summers' ex-wife's birthday.

The pair claim that talking like a pirate adds "zest" and "swagger" to your conversations and this justifies the need for an entire day for it.

Captain Log John Johnny Johnson joined Paul Konrad at the Courtesy Desk Tuesday to get WGN viewers in the mood for this holiday. Check out the segment below.