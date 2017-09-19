Bottled Blonde hearing delayed after lawyer arrested on drug charges

CHICAGO — A final hearing over the liquor license of a River North restaurant has been delayed, after the restaurant’s attorney was picked-up on drug charges.

Timothy Fitzgerald was arrested in Michigan last weekend. Fitzgerald was arrested on two counts of delivery and manufacture of marijuana and one count of maintaining a drug house, the Chicago Tribune reports.

He represented the Bottled Blonde restaurant in a months-long fight over its license, following numerous complaints from neighbors.

The final hearing was supposed to be held Tuesday but it was delayed because Fitzgerald did not attend.

He’s now been fired by the owner of Bottled Blonde.

Now those owners have one week to find a new lawyer.