Attorney for Kenneka Jenkins family tours hotel with investigator

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Days after surveillance video showed her stumbling in a hotel hallway, a lawyer for family of Kenneka Jenkins spent time touring the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont.

He brought along an investigator.

They took photos and traced the 19-year-old’s final steps for about an hour.

Last week, the hotel offered to allow Jenkins’ mother to watch all 36 hours of surveillance video from the night her daughter disappeared.

Officials also released video to the public.

Jenkins’s body was found in a freezer.

Police say this case remains a death investigation and not a homicide investigation.

The medical examiner’s office has performed an autopsy, but says more tests are needed. An official cause of death could still be weeks away.