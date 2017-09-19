As they wait for word on LB Nick Kwiatkoski, the Bears release WR Tanner Gentry

LAKE FOREST – After a relatively calm Training Camp when it came to injuries, the Bears have endured their share of turnover as the regular season beings.

Week 1 saw Kevin White end up on injured reserve along with starting middle linebacker Jerrell Freeman. Now his replacement is facing a long recovery from the same injury. Meanwhile a team short on wide recievers released one that made his first catches of his young career on Sunday.

In a bit of a surprise on Tuesday, the Bears released Tanner Gentry after he was on the active roster for just one week. He made a pair of catches against the Bucs in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 29-7 loss in Tampa but it wasn’t enough for him to stay on the roster.

The team likely will try to get Gentry back if he is not claimed by another team and place him back on the practice squad. Defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson was elevated to the main roster while defensive lineman Mike Purcell was signed to the practice squad.

Meanwhile the team continues to wait on the health of linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who like Freeman injured his pec in Week 2 and could be out for an extended period of time. Multiple reports say that the second-year player may be placed on IR, which under the new rules would put him out for a minimum of eight weeks.

Kwiatkoski had six tackles in four-and-a-half quarters of play in the 2017 sesaon.