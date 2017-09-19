Altuve homers, Astros top White Sox 3-1 for 5th straight

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve homered, Alex Bregman hit an RBI double and the AL West champion Houston Astros extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Collin McHugh (3-2) allowed one run and five hits with five strikeouts in five innings for Houston. It was the right-hander’s first outing since detaching a fingernail on his pitching hand Sept. 8.

McHugh has made only 10 starts this season after also missing time with a shoulder issue.

Altuve went the other way for his 24th home run, a solo shot to right field in the fourth. Bregman knocked in Marwin Gonzalez later in the inning to give the Astros a 2-1 lead.