In today's voicemail segment, a viewer wrote in that he agrees with Larry Potash on his favorite actresses -- Jennifer Garner and Marie Osmond .
WGN anchor loves actresses Jennifer Garner and Marie Osmond
-
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation
-
Jennifer Hudson hands out school supplies in Chicago
-
Early Morning Hero: Jennifer Dimitroff
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
Thursday’s storms pave way for coolest air since late May
-
-
Summer heat to resurge after comfortable holiday weekend
-
Lake breezes temper 4th of July warmth; heat’s on next week
-
Wet, stormy pattern to return after a quiet Tuesday
-
Atmosphere primed for severe weather/flooding downpours
-
Resurging warmth/humidity sets stage for more t-storms
-
-
July 1934’s withering heat—The week Chicago fried
-
Season’s 8th 90 breeds yet another round of severe storms
-
Forecasts trending cloudier here for Monday’s solar eclipse