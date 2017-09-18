Tollway worker killed in hit-and-run on I-294, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALSIP, Ill. -- A tollway worker was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-294 on Monday, officials said.

The 48-year-old man was killed on I-294 southbound at 127th Street at about 12:23 p.m. Monday. Two right lanes are blocked in the area due to the incident.

Illinois State Police said the man was outside of his vehicle picking up debris along the right shoulder. As he walked back to his car, a semi-truck pulling a trailer side swiped the worker and his car.

The truck driver did not stop.

SB I-294: Crews continue to BLOCK 2 right lanes near 127th/Cicero, due to a fatal crash investigation... 1 HOUR 15 MIN: I-55-I-80. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/WEm5cmxfu2 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) September 18, 2017

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

