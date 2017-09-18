Phil Barnes previews the NL Central race for the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Things are looking good, but never say never.

Baseball has seen some incredible comebacks in the final weeks over the past decade, so a four-game division lead isn't anything to feel very safe about for the Cubs.

But their sweep of the Cardinals certainly makes life a bit easier for Joe Maddon as the team has their final day off before the final two weeks of their season starting Tuesday in Tampa.

Phil Barnes of Vine Line has watched the team closely this season and he discussed his observations of the team as the regular season winds down on Monday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman.

You can watch Phil's segments on the show in the video above or below.