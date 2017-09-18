Naperville police searching for armed suspect

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Police in Naperville are searching for an armed suspect after responding to a home invasion and domestic violence incident.

There was a large police presence shortly before noon on Monday at White Thorn Court in Naperville.

Neuqua Valley High School said they secured their building around 11:50 a.m. while police searched for the suspect. The school resumed their normal activities around an hour later.

The school said all their students and staff were safe and that there was no threat to the school. The school was secured as a precaution.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 30s. They say he may be armed with a handgun and was last seen driving a maroon Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.