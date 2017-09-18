Midday Fix: Rainbow of bell peppers stuffed with tuna salad

Patricia Greenberg

The Fitness Gourmet

www.thefitnessgourmet.com

To purchase a copy of the book:

Scrumptious Sandwiches, Salads, and Snacks: simple, healthy recipes for school work and home (Volume 1)

Rainbow of Bell Peppers Stuffed with Tuna Salad

Ingredients

3 6-ounce cans of chunk white tuna

3/4 cup shredded carrots

3/4 cup corn, canned or fresh

6 Tablespoons light mayonnaise

2 cups baby spinach leaves

3 bell peppers, 1 red, 1 yellow, and 1 green

1 medium cucumber

12 cherry tomatoes

Cut bell peppers in half crosswise and remove seeds. Slice cucumbers and cut cherry tomatoes in half. In a large mixing bowl, combine the tuna, carrots, and corn, and toss in the mayonnaise or dressing. Spread the spinach leaves evenly on 4-6 small salad plates. Place the bell pepper half on top of the spinach and fill it up with the tuna and vegetable mixture, top with the cucumber and cherry tomato halves.

Cooking Notes:

A wonderful variation here is cutting the bell peppers into wide strips and use the tuna salad as a dip.