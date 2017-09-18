John Fox sticking with Mike Glennon to start against Steelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The calls for Mitch Trubisky are getting louder, but John Fox isn't listening, at least not yet.

Fox doubled down on his commitment to stick with Mike Glennon as the Bears starting quarterback Monday, even after Sunday's less than stellar homecoming trip to Tampa Bay.

"I think after two games it's hard to evaluate somebody. Two articles, I don't know if you should be fired or kept off of two things. The truth of the matter is, that's the case," remarked Fox. "Upstairs we talk about it everyday. We had a pretty good feel of what we were doing to start with and we still feel pretty good about that moving forward with Mike being the guy."

Glennon turned the ball over to his former team three times in the first half alone, and narrowly avoided being shutout thanks to a garbage time touchdown pass in the final two minutes of the game.

Some fans would have like to see those snaps, in a game that was already out of hand, go to Trubisky.

"What I'd remind everybody is that our starting quarterback is two games as a Bear," noted Fox. "All those things are going to be important for him moving forward, too. I wish we could play two quarterbacks at once but I don't know that would be our best options."

Ironically, Glennon's last win as a starter was against this week's opponent - the Pittsburgh Steelers - in a come from behind victory back in 2014.

As for Trubisky, he only made 13 starts at North Carolina.

But, with Fox's job potentially hanging in the balance, he might not be able to hold off on switching to Trubisky much longer.

