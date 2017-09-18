Family ready to share amazing collection of time pieces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- If you could collect anything in the world, what would it be? Bottle caps? Coins? Handbags? How about clocks?

One suburban man and his family are passionate about time and starting next week they want you to make time to see their personally curated collection. There are so many pieces they decided to build a museum to house and display them.

It's called the Halim Time and Glass Museum. It's located in Evanston and houses over 1100 time pieces and over 70 stained glass pieces of art. The building is five stories tall and is filled with history, art and the study of time.

For 11 years it has been the dream of the Halim family.

"Time pieces, since I was little child, I was fascinated by how they were put together. The alarm clock in our house, I used to take it apart,” said Cameel Halim.

Cameel, his wife Hoda and his three daughters have made their dream a reality by opening the museum. It is the Egyptian immigrant's own collection purchased from all over the world.

Now he wants to share them with all of us.

In both the glass and clocks, you can find many imperfections. If it's broken, they fix it. If it is missing, they replace it. Some of them over 300 years old.

The building, vertical by design and built from the ground up to symbolize the enormous works of art inside

Museum open Sept 26 and is $17 to visit. It is kid friendly.

More information at http://halimmuseum.org/