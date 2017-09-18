Dixon man fatally shoots 5-year-old son, self

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Ill. -- A northern Illinois man authorities say was being investigated for child abuse fatally shot his 5-year-old and later turned the gun on himself.

Dixon police and the Lee County Sheriff's office say they received a report of two shots fired at a home in Dixon. Investigators found Christopher Michaels dead and his father, 33-year-old Robert W. Michaels, breathing but unresponsive with a handgun lying next him.

WQAD reports the boy died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Michaels was transported to KSB Hospital and then later flown to a Rockford hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dixon Police Chief Danny Langloss said late Monday that Michaels was under investigation for child abuse. He said the victim was not his son.

Langloss said Christopher and his mother had gone to Michael's home, and his dad asked whether the boy wanted to play a video game. He barricaded himself and the child in a room, after which the woman said two gunshots were fired