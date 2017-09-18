Deadline arrives for dozens of homeless to move ‘Tent City’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The city has set a 7 a.m. deadline before it forces dozens of homeless people to leave their encampments under the Lake Shore Drive overpasses.

In court last week, a judge sided with the city, forcing out the homeless people camped in tents under the Lawrence and Wilson Avenue viaducts.

The city is starting a repair project on the crumbling overpasses.

So the group picked up and moved one block west, pitching new tents along the parkway of Wilson Avenue.

The city says the group could move to the Pacific Garden Mission on the near West side. But they'd have to move every 12 hours and can't store their belongings there.