Christian publication says world will end Sept. 23

A Christian publication is claiming that the world is coming to an end on September 23 due to a Biblical prophecy, the Washington Post reports.

David Meade, the author of “Planet X – The 2017 Arrival” has predicted that a sign will appear that signals the end of the Earth. His claim is also gaining traction to due a now-viral video posted by Unsealed, an evangelical Christian publication, the Washington Post reports.

The video says an astronomical event will happen on Saturday that will lead to Earth’s destruction.

Meade told the Washington Post the prediction is based on verses and numerical codes in the Bible. Specifically, the number 33.

Meade said Jesus lived for 33 years. “Elohim,” the name of God to those of the Jewish faith, is mentioned 33 times. He said the number is very significant.

Sept. 23 is also 33 days since the solar eclipse, which Meade believes is an omen.

In the video, Unsealed mentions that an image will appear in the sky on Sept. 23 when the planet Nibiru is supposed to bring fire, storms and destruction to the planet, the Washington Post reports.

NASA said there is no such thing as planet Nibiru. Back in 2012, when there were claims the world would end, NASA said if Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for Earth, astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade and would have been visible to the naked eye.

Unsealed references the Book of Revelation and astronomical signs such as Virgo and Leo.

Unsealed has a countdown on their website. They said while it’s not a countdown to any end-of-the-world event, it’s a countdown to the sign appearing in the “heavens.”