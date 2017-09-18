Chicago History Museum gets Cubs exhibit 108 years in the making

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago History Museum’s sports exhibit finally got a makeover that was 108 years in the making.

Since the Cubs World Series win, memorabilia from that season has been in high demand and hard to come by.

The Chicago History Museum was looking to update its sports exhibit but getting their hands on the coveted items took some persuasion.

Senior curator Libby Mahoney got on the phone to the Cubs franchise who helped her out with items like Ben Zorbist's jersey, his Cubs hat from Game 7 and a foul ball from a World Series game against Cleveland.

The updated Cubs exhibit with all the World Series memorabilia will be on display indefinitely at the Chicago History Museum. Technically, the items are on loan from the Cubs, but they're hoping they'll be there a long while for visitors to check out.

More info at their website.