Burglars crash car through front window of Bucktown store

CHICAGO — There was a smash and grab burglary in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood.

It happened at Diplomatic 1750, near North Avenue and Paulina Street, early Monday morning.

Someone broke through the store’s front window and security shutter by driving a red car through them.

An unknown number of people went inside and stole what they wanted.

Diplomatic 1750 sells shoes and clothes.

No arrests have been made.