Bears Insider can’t find any positives in loss to Bucs

Plenty to talk about after week two and none of it good. WGN Radio Bears Insider, Adam Hoge is ready to see Mitch Trubisky under center after a terrible performance from Mike Glennon. Head Coach John Fox disagrees, though he may already be coaching for his job. Hoge also provides an update on Jordan Howard`s injured shoulder and explains why Tarik Cohen had a letdown after his breakout game in week one.