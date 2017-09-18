An 80-degree day in February?

Dear Tom,

My fifth-grade students and I have a bet, with ice cream riding on the outcome. They say we’ve had a 80-degree day in February and I say no. Can you clear this up?

— Conor Klaus, Sabin Magnet School, Chicago

Dear Conor,

It looks like your class is going to have to buy their teacher some ice cream.

We asked Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski to check the city’s climate records, and he reported that the highest temperature recorded in Chicago during the month of February is 75 degrees, which was logged on a balmy Feb. 27, 1976.

Wachowski noted that the city’s historic 80-degree season spans portions of nine months, from the earliest 80 on March 3, 1974, to the latest on Nov. 1, 1950, with December, January and February never having reached that level of warmth.

