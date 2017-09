× Woman who may be pregnant shot in Park Manor

CHICAGO — A woman was on a porch in the Park Manor neighborhood when someone in a car shot at her.

The 24-year-old was standing on a porch on the 7100 block of St. Lawrence when police said she was shot in the right hip. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning,

She was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Neighbors at the scene said the woman was pregnant.

The victim is currently surrounded by family.