Warm week ahead here; temps stay high in tropical waters
Return of tropical air to bring stormy weather last half of week
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
Year’s seventh 90° high and surging humidities produce a severe weather environment Thursday night; “Cindy” hits Gulf Coast with 60 mph gusts, 12 ft. seas and 6-12” rains
Quiet weather to let flood waters recede next few days
Final days of astronomical summer to be warm—the weekend is to rank 3rd warmest since July 1-2 with warmth locked in through next Saturday; potentially serious new tropical troubles ahead in the northeast Caribbean islands-hurricane watches imminent
“NNE” winds to keep rip currents and waves coming through Saturday; swimmers urged to exercise caution; rain-free, eminently comfortable weekend weather ahead
Warm week ends with a drop in temps
Tropical air to stay out of area much of week
Days of unseasonably low temperatures ahead
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
Influx of warm, humid tropical air to fuel thundery downpours later Wednesday/Wed. night; sections of the Chicago area could see heaviest rain tallies of past 2 weeks
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend