VIDEO: Susana Mendoza confronts man leaving crash scene

CHICAGO -- Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza chased down a hit-and-run driver and the camera was rolling. The suspect turned out to be an infamous crook.

Mendoza was out for a bike ride with her son July 30 when she saw a black pickup run a red light at Austin and Higgins. It triggered a multi-vehicle crash and then the driver almost ran a man down.

In the video, you can see one of the accident victims standing in front of the truck, but the driver starts pulling away. The man in front of the truck tries to hold it back and is almost run over, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mendoza then follows the driver inside and tells patrons that police have been called.

She didn't know it then, but the driver she cornered in a store, was John 'Quarters' Boyle, who got his nickname for stealing millions from the Illinois Tollway Authority in coins.

He was a key figure in City Hall's hired truck scandal and served two terms in prison.