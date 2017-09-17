Teen among two wounded in shooting near church on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A day of celebration turned violent at a south side church.

Police say someone started shooting at Bethlehem Star Baptist Church on South Cottage Grove and 92ndjust before 2 p.m.

Police say a gunman started shooting at the church from the alley across the street.

A 17-year old standing outside was hit in the leg.

A bullet also went through the window and grazed 24-year-old Damane Mitchell.

“We just heard a blast and I felt something sharply hit me in the back of the head,” he said. “Somebody at church told me that I was bleeding. I did feel the pain in the back of my head, so EMTs came out and I guess they gave me something. It’s just sad, you know?”

Bethlehem Star Baptist Church was celebrating its 25th anniversary and brought together dozens of people together from the neighborhood.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and they are both expected to be ok.

Police still don’t have a suspect and say witnesses are not cooperating. They believe the shooting is gang related.