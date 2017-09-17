Susana Mendoza speaks out after confronting man who left crash scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- State comptroller Susana Mendoza confronted a man accused of fleeing an accident and it's all caught on camera.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza was in the right place at the right time. Moments after a crash at Austin and Higgins on the city`s Northwest side, Mendoza pulled out her phone and started recording.

The driver of a black pickup allegedly rear ended a car and caused a multivehicle crash.

It was July 30th and Mendoza was out that afternoon riding her bike with her husband and 4-year-old son.

“We were stopped at the red light when all of a sudden this black big pickup truck barrels through the intersection,” she told WGN News. ‘And it was scary, you know, because you’re there on your bike and your 4-year-old is with you. … A couple blocks down the street, wouldn`t you know it, a four car accident.”

Mendoza says a woman in the street yelled for help so she sprang into action while her husband and son headed for the sidewalk.

“I was taping him so that he was being taped and hopefully not try to move his vehicle,” she says.

But he tried to leave the scene.

Mendoza continues to record and told the man to stop.

She then followed the man into a convenience store.

The man was John “Quarters” Boyle, a convicted felon of the “Hired Truck Scandal” infamy. Mendoza says she did not recognize him.

Mendoza can be heard on the video confronting the man telling him she had him on video and police were on the way.

Boyle left the scene but later turned himself in. He`s been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report a crash and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Mendoza says the victims of the accident are recovering.