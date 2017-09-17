Sunday Brunch: Torrija French Toast

CHICAGO -- Chef Ryan Sand of Bernie's Lunch & Supper shares his recipe for Torrija French Toast.
To make Torrija cream, which should be prepared ahead:
- Toast cinnamon sticks in a pan until fragrant
- In a pot, add milk, cinnamon and nutmeg. Bring to a boil
- Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and whisk in the vanilla, honey, and season with salt
- Turn the stove off and let the milk steep for 30 minutes
- Strain and chill.
Preparing the French toast:
- Once Torrija cream has cooled, soak brioche.
- In a 10” nonstick pan, heat the clarified butter until just shimmering.
- Roll the soaked brioche pieces in granulated sugar until lightly coated and shake off any excess.
- Sauté the brioche over medium heat, turning occasionally until caramelized on all sizes.
- Spread the crème fraiche on the bottom of a large plate. Arrange the 3 pieces of brioche on top.
- Garnish with seasonal jam and seasonal fruit.
- Dust with powdered sugar and serve with ramekin of maple syrup.
Bernie's Lunch & Supper
600 N. Orleans Street
bernieslunchandsupper.com