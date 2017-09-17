Sunday Brunch: Torrija French Toast

CHICAGO -- Chef Ryan Sand of Bernie's Lunch & Supper shares his recipe for Torrija French Toast.

To make Torrija cream, which should be prepared ahead:

  1. Toast cinnamon sticks in a pan until fragrant
  2. In a pot, add milk, cinnamon and nutmeg. Bring to a boil
  3. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and whisk in the vanilla, honey, and season with salt
  4. Turn the stove off and let the milk steep for 30 minutes
  5. Strain and chill.

Preparing the French toast:

  1. Once Torrija cream has cooled, soak brioche.
  2. In a 10” nonstick pan, heat the clarified butter until just shimmering.
  3. Roll the soaked brioche pieces in granulated sugar until lightly coated and shake off any excess.
  4. Sauté the brioche over medium heat, turning occasionally until caramelized on all sizes.
  5. Spread the crème fraiche on the bottom of a large plate. Arrange the 3 pieces of brioche on top.
  6. Garnish with seasonal jam and seasonal fruit.
  7. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with ramekin of maple syrup.

 Bernie's Lunch & Supper
600 N. Orleans Street
bernieslunchandsupper.com

 