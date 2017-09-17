Sean Spicer and his podium take the Emmy stage, Twitter goes wild

Sean Spicer delivers a big surprise at the #Emmys.! pic.twitter.com/zgiWC3KJDs — Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) September 18, 2017

Stephen Colbert promised a hot Emmys night, and he kicked it off politically-tinged song about concerning current events.

He was joined by talent from shows — including “This Is Us” and “The Handmaid’s Tail” — to express that while things are rough right now in the world, there’s always the escapism of television.

He even got a surprise assist from Chance the Rapper.

Colbert’s opening monologue included jokes about who the winners should thank (“Mainly ‘Game of Thrones’ for not being eligible this year”) to the fascination with the impeding death of Milo Ventimiglia’s character on “This Is Us” (“I’m just saying, your fans want to see you dead.”)

Viewers who looked forward to Colbert roasting President Donald Trump were not disappointed.

“Hello, Sir. Thank you for joining us,” he said. “Looking forward to the tweets.”

The late night host then reminded us that Trump has never gotten over not winning an Emmy for “The Apprentice.”

“Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote,” Colbert joked.

The audience lost it when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer joked from a podium.

everyone's reactions when Sean Spicer came out on stage at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YflwBFSnsH — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 18, 2017

The moment was fun, but I'm not ready for Sean Spicer folk hero to be a thing, guys. #Emmys2017 — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 18, 2017

Woooooow Sean Spicer appearing at the #Emmys to essentially make fun of Trump's inauguration attendance. pic.twitter.com/6GsSOCg8Rp — Emily Connor (@gyroEMILYfeta) September 18, 2017

The reactions to Sean Spicer were better than Sean Spicer #Emmys pic.twitter.com/KTBZwVwXCM — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) September 18, 2017