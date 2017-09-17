Mechanics back to work Monday, new deal reached

CHICAGO – Nearly 2,000 auto mechanics are going back to work on Monday after a seven-week strike.

The mechanics, represented by IAM Automobile Mechanics Local 701, agreed on a new four-year deal, according to a press release.

The new deal was the fourth since the mechanics went on strike in August. The group rejected three previous proposals.

The new deal addresses wage increases, increasing base pay and more hours.

The strike affected about 130 car dealerships.