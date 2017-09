× Man fatally shot in South Shore during fight, police say

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was shot to death during a fight on the South Side.

It happened at around 3 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood at 75th and South Shore Drive on Sunday.

Police said the man was arguing with another man. The man then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The man was shot in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.