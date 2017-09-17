Kevin Hart apologizes to wife, kids for ‘mistakes’ in emotional post

NEW YORK — Kevin Hart has publicly apologized to his pregnant wife and his kids for what he described as a “bad error in judgment.”

The comedian and box office star, looking morose, posted a video to Instagram on Saturday in which he said he wasn’t perfect and recently made poor decisions.

Warning: Video contains graphic language.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

He said there was “no excuses” but added that someone was trying to seek financial gain over his mistakes, and he’d rather confess than let that happen.

TMZ reports the video is in response to a “multi-million dollar extortion demand.”

Hart married wife Eniko last year. She is expecting their first child soon. He has two children from a previous marriage.

Earlier this summer, a video emerged of Hart looking cozy with a brunette in the back of a car, but he laughed off any suggestions of infidelity in an Instagram post.