Dear Tom,

Is there any correlation between the recent solar eclipse and the occurrence of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean?

— Kathy Fahy

Dear Kathy,

There is not. Solar eclipses occur with regularity somewhere on the planet, although their occurrence in any given place is rare. (“Frequently” is subjective: There will be six total solar eclipses on the Earth in the years 2018 through 2027.) A complete solar eclipse occurs when the moon totally blocks the sun, usually for a duration of about two minutes, at any given point when viewed from the Earth. It’s an astronomical coincidence that occurs when, viewed from the Earth in the path of totality, the sun, moon and Earth are in perfect linear alignment. A hurricane is an event dependent on meteorological conditions that are entirely atmospheric and in no way related to sun-moon-Earth alignments.