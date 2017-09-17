Chance the Rapper gets in some political jabs during Emmy opening number

Is there anything Chance The Rapper can't do? He's even killing verses on the intro to the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/Rz2gS2KJK4 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) September 18, 2017

Stephen Colbert has started the 2017 Emmy Awards with a musical number.

The musical bit included cameos from the “This Is Us” cast, a nod to “Stranger Things” and “A Handmaid’s Tale” as well as an appearance from Chance the Rapper.

He gave a shout to the show Brooklyn 99 saying “I love Brooklyn 99, in fact I’m addicted. But where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?”

He also gives a shout out to the classic show M.A.S.H and says “I still think M.A.S.H rocks but if Hawkeye can be a solider why not Laverne Cox?”