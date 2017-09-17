Chance the Rapper gets in some political jabs during Emmy opening number

Stephen Colbert has started the 2017 Emmy Awards with a musical number.
The musical bit included cameos from the “This Is Us” cast, a nod to “Stranger Things” and “A Handmaid’s Tale” as well as an appearance from Chance the Rapper.
He gave a shout to the show Brooklyn 99 saying “I love Brooklyn 99, in fact I’m addicted. But where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?”
He also gives a shout out to the classic show M.A.S.H and says “I still think M.A.S.H rocks but if Hawkeye can be a solider why not Laverne Cox?”